MEDIA RELEASE

A 22-year-old Hilo woman died following a single vehicle crash on (July 18), in Hilo.

Her name is being withheld pending notification of her family.

Responding to a 5:41 a.m. call, police determined that a 2004 Honda sedan was traveling north bound on Highway 19 at Nahala Street when it ran off the roadway.

The woman who died was taken to the Hilo Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 7:26 a.m.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police believe that speed was a factor in this crash.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest report and ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call Officer Casey Cabral at (808) 961-2329 or at Casey.Cabral@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers does not tape record phone calls or subscribe to Caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

This is the 21st traffic fatality this year compared with 12 at this time last year.

