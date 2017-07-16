MEDIA RELEASE

Hilo, Hawaii— The Office of Maunakea Management’s (OMKM) successful Mālama Maunakea weed pull is seeking community members to volunteer to help prevent unwanted invasive species from being transported to the upper elevation areas of Maunakea. Upcoming Mālama Maunakea weed pulls are set for Saturday, July 22 and Saturday, August 12

The summer volunteer weed pulls will concentrate on eradicating fireweed (Senecio madagascariensis) and other invasive plant species. Volunteers will also be helping to prepare the area around Halepōhaku for future native plant restoration.

Since the first Mālama Maunakea community weed pull in 2012, more than 1,100 community volunteers helped donated more than 8,000 hours of their time, working around Halepōhaku and the Visitor Information Station at the 9,000’ elevation.

Each Mālama Maunakea community weed pull begins with a project orientation and acclimation to the high elevation. From 10 am until 12 noon volunteers will pull weeds around Halepōhaku. After a walking tour of the area, lunch follows and an interesting lecture on the Maunakea resources completes this fulfilling day on the mountain.

Transportation to and from Hilo and lunch for volunteers will be provided. Community members coming from other areas of Hawaii Island should contact OMKM to coordinate transportation.

Items to bring:

Water, sunglasses, sunscreen, sun protection, light rain gear, warm clothing, hiking boots or good walking shoes. Long-sleeve shirt and pants, sun-hat, and layer(s) to protect from wind or wet and cool weather are recommended.

Lunch, snacks, transportation, drinking water, gloves for pulling weeds and tools will be provided.

Families are welcome but space is limited.

Email omkmvolunteers-grp@hawaii.edu to sign up.

Log onto malamamaunakea.org for more information.

