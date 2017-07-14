 

   

Categorized | News

Police arrest three for murder of starving Hilo girl

Posted on July 14, 2017. Tags: , ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested three family members (July 14), in connection with a murder investigation. Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Section arrested 49-year-old Kevin Lehano, 33-year-old Tiffany Stone and 59-year-old Henrietta H. Stone at approximately 3 p.m. for second degree murder under the strength of a bench warrant following a grand jury indictment.

The indictment stems from the death of a nine-year-old girl on (June 28) at her Kino’ole Street home in Hilo. Police and fire department personnel were summoned to the home on that day for a report of an unresponsive child. First responders were confronted with what appeared to be a severely malnourished and unconscious young girl lying on the floor within the home. She was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where she died a few hours later.

All three defendants are being held at the police cellblock in Hilo in lieu of $100,000 bail each, pending their initial court appearance scheduled for (July 17) in South Hilo District Court.


Jul 14, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

