MEDIA RELEASE

The Department of Parks and Recreation will be closing the Old Airport Park in Kona from 7 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9 and Thursday, August 10, 2017, to facilitate community clean-up efforts.

Anyone camping at or using the park is being asked to leave prior to and during the park closure and clean up. Under Hawai‘i County Code (Section 15-39), camping in the park will not be allowed after the park clean up.

“Social service agencies, County Office of Housing and Community Development, Parks and Recreation personnel, and Hawai‘i Police Department are actively making site visits, and notifying people camping at the park about transitional/emergency shelters around the island,” said Charmaine Kamaka, Director of Parks and Recreation.

Various County departments, community groups, organizations and individuals are assisting with the clean-up event, and Parks and Recreation is seeking volunteers to help with clean-up efforts.

If you would like to volunteer or for more information please contact Charmaine Kamaka at 961-8561 or Charmaine.Kamaka@hawaiicounty…..

Kona Airport July 10, 1949. Archive Photo. Kona Airport July 10, 1949. Archive Photo.

