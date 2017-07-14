MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaiʻi Island Safety and Security Professionals Association recognized Officer Cal-Jason Hoopai as “Kohala Officer of the Quarter” (July14), at the the Kona Beach Hotel.

Officer Hoopai has served with the Hawaiʻi Police Department for over 8 years and previously served with the Maui Police Department.

On (April 9), Officer Hoopai responded to a call to check on the welfare of a female party in Kamuela. The reporting party, who resides out of state, requested that a check be made on her sister; however, she did not know her sister’s address or where she actually lived except that she lived in Kamuela.

After making checks, Officer Hoopai responded to 2 different addresses for the female and could not locate her. He was not deterred and decided to return to the subdivision to continue checking houses broadening his search. Luckily, he heard a dog barking at a residence that appeared to be locked up and secured. He noticed a small window opening just large enough to shine his flashlight in the room and saw a woman lying on the floor.

He immediately called for medics and took quick action gaining entry into the residence to assist the female who was unconscious. Medics transported the female to the hospital while Officer Hoopai made sure there was food and water for the small dog and secured the residence. The following morning, during his time off, he took the time to contact the hospital relative to the condition of the female and his concern for the welfare of her dog.

Officer Hoopai went above and beyond to find this female party and immediately went into action to get her the help she needed. He is consummate individual who exemplifies the Core Values of the Hawaiʻi Police Department with Integrity, Professionalism, Compassion, Teamwork and Community Satisfaction.

