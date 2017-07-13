The June 26 breakout remains active at the flow front, which can be distinguished by the light silver color at the bottom-center of the photo. The flow has been slowly advancing along the eastern margin of the main episode 61g flow field, and this afternoon was approximately 1 km (0.6 miles) from the base of the pali and 2.2 km (1.4 miles) from the emergency access road. The breakout has developed a lava tube on the pali based on the areas of concentrated degassing on the pali (center) and above. Photo taken Monday, July 10, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO A zoomed in view of the Kamokuna lava delta reveals several crack systems parallel to the sea cliff which suggests instability of the delta. Over the past few weeks, flows on the delta have built up the surface near the base of the cliff creating a slope seaward. Photo taken Monday, July 10, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO This image shows a comparison of a normal photograph (left) with a thermal image (right) of the lava delta. The cracks spanning the delta, and the warm water plumes extending out from the entry point, are evident in the thermal image. A circular area of discolored water is cool in the thermal image, and may represent a zone of upwelling of deeper water to the surface. Photos taken Monday, July 10, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO Spattering is common in the summit lava lake in Halema‘uma‘u Crater. This afternoon, spattering was active at a site along the east lake margin. Spatter deposits have built a small ledge extending out from the crater walls (lower right of photo), onto which fluid spatter often falls. For scale, the lake surface is 28 meters (92 feet) below the floor of Halema‘uma‘u Crater (visible at the top of the photo). Photo taken Tuesday, July 11, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO A wider view of the lava lake in the Overlook crater, taken from the rim of Halema‘uma‘u Crater (closed to the public due to volcanic hazards). Photo taken Tuesday, July 11, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO A view of the outgassing plume produced by the summit lava lake. The photo was taken from Uwēkahuna Bluff, near HVO and the National Park Service Jaggar Museum. Photo taken Tuesday, July 11, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO

This video clip gives a view of the ocean entry and the cracks on the lava delta. Video taken Monday, July 10, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. July 13, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. July 6-13, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse thermal image movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. July 6-13, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Kīlauea Caldera from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. July 6-13, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Crater looking Southwest. July 6-13, 2017. Images courtesy of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

This past week, Kīlauea Volcano’s summit lava lake fluctuated in concert with summit inflation and deflation, with levels ranging 26–43 m (85–141 ft) below the vent rim. On the East Rift Zone, the 61g flow remained active, with lava entering the ocean near Kamokuna and surface flows downslope of Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō and on the coastal plain. The 61g flows do not pose an immediate threat to nearby communities.

Mauna Loa is not erupting. During the past week, small-magnitude earthquakes occurred beneath the volcano, primarily in the south caldera and upper Southwest Rift Zone, at depths less than 5 km (3 mi). GPS measurements continue to show deformation related to inflation of a magma reservoir beneath the summit and upper Southwest Rift Zone. No significant changes in volcanic gas emissions were measured.

One earthquake with three or more felt reports was recorded on the Island of Hawaiʻi this past week. On July 9, 2017, at 5:01 a.m. HST, a magnitude-2.5 earthquake occurred 2 km (1 mi) southwest of Kahalu‘u at a depth of 13 km (8 mi).

Please visit the HVO website (volcanoes.usgs.gov/hvo) for past Volcano Watch articles, Kīlauea daily eruption updates, Mauna Loa weekly updates, volcano photos, recent earthquakes info, and more. Call for summary updates at 808-967-8862 (Kīlauea) or 808-967-8866 (Mauna Loa). Email questions to askHVO@usgs.gov.



Time-lapse movie of Pu’u ‘O’o Crater. July 6-13, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse image movie from a research camera positioned on Holei Pali, looking east towards Lava Flow 61G and Kalapana. July 6-13, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

