The new edition of the Crime Stoppers television program “Hawaiʻi Island’s Most Wanted” highlights three individuals wanted on outstanding bench warrants, one which may be armed and dangerous, and the other wanted on continuous sexual assault charges.

The new episode begins airing (July 14).

The first person we’re looking for is Peter Everett Fuerte, a 49-year-old who frequents the South Kona and K`au districts. He is wanted on multiple outstanding bench warrants for contempt of court and questioning in connection with an unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle investigation. Fuerte is described as 5-feet-8-inches, 200 pounds, bald with a mustache, beard and numerous tattoos on his arms and body.

Next, Eddie Pa`aluhi Poai is a 41-year-old man who is wanted on three bench warrants and questioning in connection with other criminal incidents. He is described as 5-feet-6-inches, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, having numerous tattoos. He may have access to firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous; the public is advised not to approach Poai, but to call authorities.

In this latest edition of “Hawaiʻi Island’s Most Wanted,” Sergeant Bryan Tina asks your help in locating a 30-year-old man wanted for outstanding bench warrants. This individual has no permanent address but frequents the South Hilo and Puna Districts. David Kamanao Willett is described as 5-feet-7-inches, 168 pounds, brown eyes and black hair with several tattoos to include a tribal design on the left side of his face. On (May 18), a 41-count bench warrant was issued following a grand jury indictment charging Willett with continuous sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14, 19 counts of first degree sexual assault and 21 counts of third degree sexual assault.

Police ask anyone with information on any one of these individuals to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers does not tape record phone calls or subscribe to Caller ID.

“Hawai`i Island’s Most Wanted” is a project of Crime Stoppers Hilo, Inc., which is a partnership of the business community, the media and the police. It was inspired by the national TV show “America’s Most Wanted.” The program airs on Na Leo TV Channel 53 on Friday’s at 5:00 p.m. and on Channel 54 on Sunday’s at 5:30 p.m.

