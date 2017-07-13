MEDIA RELEASE

The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and America Amphibious Ready Group, based out of Camp Pendleton and Naval Base San Diego, California, will conduct amphibious training operations at various locations on Oahu and the Island of Hawaii from July 13-17, 2017.

Whether bringing food and supplies to people in need or conducting a raid to remove a wanted individual from the battlefield, the MEU-ARG provides our nation with an on-call, forward deployed crisis response force.

The training conducted in Hawaii will allow the Marines and Sailors to sustain skills developed during a comprehensive six-month pre-deployment training cycle, and will include planning and execution of ship-to-shore operations, a company-sized helicopter and amphibious raid, combat marksmanship, and fire support operations, which includes calling in artillery.

The America ARG and 15th MEU departed Naval Base San Diego Friday, July 7th, to begin a routine seven-month deployment to the U.S. 3rd, 5th, and 7th Fleet areas of operation.

“This training is significant because it carries on the high standards and mission effectiveness we reached over predeployment work ups. As we make our way into the next phase of our deployment, we want to extend to our partners and allies the best we have to offer,” said Lt. Col. Patrick Byrne, the operations officer for the 15th MEU. “We have a responsibility to our nation and allies to be the best crisis response and contingency force. Maintaining our proficiency to be ready when called upon and building relationships in the countries we visit remains our top priority.”

After sustainment training in Hawaii, the America ARG and 15th MEU will sail into the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to participate in bilateral training exercises and conduct operations throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific. The series of scheduled bilateral engagements is meant to strengthen interoperability with allies and partners to enhance regional security and stability.

The America ARG is comprised of the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), the flag ship for Amphibious Squadron Three and the 15th MEU, which is embarking on its maiden deployment, as well as the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), and amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52).

The 15th MEU is a Marine Air-Ground Task Force comprised of a ground combat element, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 5th Marines; an aviation combat element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 (Reinforced); and a combat logistics element, Combat Logistics Battalion 15.

Marines assigned to Combat Cargo aboard USS San Diego (LPD 22) escort Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 (Reinforced) off the flight deck after arriving on a CH-53E Super Stallion for the15th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Certification Exercise, May 31, 2017. CERTEX is the final at-sea training period to certify the 15th MEU and America Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for their upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Timothy Valero) A Marine drags securing chains to an Assault Amphibious Vehicle in the well deck of USS San Diego (LPD 22) during the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Certification Exercise, May 31, 2017. CERTEX is the final at-sea training period to certify the 15th MEU and America Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for their upcoming deployment. The Marines are with the 15th MEU Battalion Landing Team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Timothy Valero) Crew assigned to the flight deck aboard USS San Diego (LPD 22) hurry to secure a CH-53E Super Stallion after landing to deliver personnel and equipment for the Certification Exercise, May 31, 2017. CERTEX is the final at-sea training period to certify the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and America Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for their upcoming deployment. The aircraft is with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 (Reinforced) attached to the 15th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Timothy Valero) Navy well deck personnel aboard USS San Diego (LPD 22) wait to direct an Assault Amphibious Vehicle as it enters the well deck during the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Certification Exercise, May 31, 2017. CERTEX is the final at-sea training period to certify the 15th MEU and America Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for their upcoming deployment. The Marines are with the 15th MEU Battalion Landing Team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Timothy Valero) Assault Amphibian crewman conduct maintenance inside the engine bay of an AAV in the well deck of USS San Diego (LPD 22) during the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Certification Exercise, May 31, 2017. CERTEX is the final at-sea training period to certify the 15th MEU and America Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for their upcoming deployment. The Marines are with the 15th MEU Battalion Landing Team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Timothy Valero) Crew assigned to the flight deck aboard USS San Diego (LPD 22) direct a CH-53E Super Stallion’s landing during the Certification Exercise, May 31, 2017. CERTEX is the final at-sea training period to certify the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and America Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for their upcoming deployment. The aircraft is with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 (Reinforced) attached to the 15th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Timothy Valero) Assault Amphibious Vehicles enter the well deck of USS San Diego (LPD 22) for the start of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Certification Exercise, May 31, 2017. CERTEX is the final at-sea training period to certify the 15th MEU and America Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for their upcoming deployment. The Marines are with the 15th MEU Battalion Landing Team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Timothy Valero) A CH-53E Super Stallion approaches the flight deck of USS San Diego (LPD 22) to deliever personnel and equipment during the Certification Exercise, May 31, 2017. CERTEX is the final at-sea training period to certify the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and America Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for their upcoming deployment. The aircraft is with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 (Reinforced) attached to the 15th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Timothy Valero) Crew assigned to the flight deck aboard USS San Diego (LPD 22) await the approach of a CH-53E Super Stallion during the Certification Exercise, May 31, 2017. CERTEX is the final at-sea training period to certify the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and America Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for their upcoming deployment. The aircraft is with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 (Reinforced) attached to the 15th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Timothy Valero)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



