 

   

Categorized | News

Hale Nani inmate on furlough fails to check in

Posted on July 13, 2017. Tags:

MEDIA RELEASE

Josiah Smith

Josiah Smith

Extended furlough inmate Josiah Smith failed to report to the Hale Nani Reintegration Center in Hilo for his scheduled check-in at 8 a.m. Hale Nani staff attempted to contact and locate him. When attempts failed Hawaii Police were notified.

Inmates in the extended furlough program live and work outside of the facility but must check in at various times throughout the month.

Smith is 26-years old. He is 6’4” and weighs 180 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He is classified as community custody which is the lowest custody level.

Smith is serving time for Theft/Forgery of Credit Cards and Theft 2. Escape 2 is expected to be added to his charges. His next parole hearing was scheduled for September.

Anyone who sees Josiah Smith is urged to call 911.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6274.4370  chart+13.2661
S&P 5002447.83  chart+4.58
AAPL147.77  chart+2.03
FB159.26  chart+0.36
GOOG947.16  chart+3.33
INTC34.24  chart-0.01
MSFT71.77  chart+0.62
ORCL50.35  chart-0.10
QCOM56.23  chart+0.03
ALEX41.98  chart+0.08
BOH81.87  chart+0.20
BRN1.93  chart+0.06
BYD25.36  chart-0.41
CAGU0.415  chart+0.000
CPF31.39  chart-0.03
CYAN3.30  chart+0.00
HA46.30  chart-0.40
HCOM28.20  chart-0.33
HE32.04  chart-0.23
MLP19.20  chart-8.15
MRPI0.00137  chart+0.00000
NNUTU2.58  chart+0.00
PLFF0.02  chart+0.00
TBNK30.67  chart-0.03
TSO96.79  chart+0.33
Jul 13, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: