MEDIA RELEASE

Extended furlough inmate Josiah Smith failed to report to the Hale Nani Reintegration Center in Hilo for his scheduled check-in at 8 a.m. Hale Nani staff attempted to contact and locate him. When attempts failed Hawaii Police were notified.

Inmates in the extended furlough program live and work outside of the facility but must check in at various times throughout the month.

Smith is 26-years old. He is 6’4” and weighs 180 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He is classified as community custody which is the lowest custody level.

Smith is serving time for Theft/Forgery of Credit Cards and Theft 2. Escape 2 is expected to be added to his charges. His next parole hearing was scheduled for September.

Anyone who sees Josiah Smith is urged to call 911.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



