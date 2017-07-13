MEDIA RELEASE

Officer Adam Cho was recently on patrol on Aliʻi Drive when he was waved down by a woman who had just witnessed a man purportedly stealing items from a store. As the officer approached the subject he bolted and ran through several parking lots and businesses with Officer Cho on foot pursuit. They lost sight on the man, but saw him at a different location a few minutes later. With the assistance of another officer driving ahead of the suspect it caused the man to slow down and allow Officer Cho to catch up and make the apprehension. He was arrested and charged with theft of merchandise.

Officer Cho is a consummate individual who continually exemplifies the Core Vales of the Hawaiʻi Police Department with Integrity, Professionalism, Compassion, Teamwork and Community Satisfaction.

