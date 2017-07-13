MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces that Andrews Gym will hold an organizational meeting for a Co-ed Biddy Basketball League for ages 5-6 and 7-8.

The League meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 from 5 p.m. at Andrews Gym in Hilo. All interested teams must send a representative to attend the meeting, and obtain League information.

League play will be in mid-August, and games will be played Mondays through Thursdays at Andrews Gym.

The age cut-off date is December 31, 2017.

For more information, please call Royden Chow, Recreations District Supervisor, at

938-2014.

