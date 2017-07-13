 

   

Basketball, Sports

Andrews Gym Biddy Basketball League being organized

July 13, 2017

MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces that Andrews Gym will hold an organizational meeting for a Co-ed Biddy Basketball League for ages 5-6 and 7-8.

The League meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 from 5 p.m. at Andrews Gym in Hilo. All interested teams must send a representative to attend the meeting, and obtain League information.

League play will be in mid-August, and games will be played Mondays through Thursdays at Andrews Gym.

The age cut-off date is December 31, 2017.

For more information, please call Royden Chow, Recreations District Supervisor, at
938-2014.


Jul 13, 2017 / 5:15 pm
