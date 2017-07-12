MEDIA RELEASE

AFFECTED AREA: CUSTOMERS ALONG NORTH AND SOUTH A‘OHŌKŪ STREET, INCLUDING EAST AND WEST NOWELO STREET, IMILOA PLACE, AND THE UNIVERSITY OF HAWAI‘I DORMITORIES OFF NOWELO STREET; SOUTH HILO, HAWAI‘I

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test on South A‘ohōkū Street between the hours of 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2017.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, please call Mr. James Goodwin, Acting District Supervisor, at 961-8790.

