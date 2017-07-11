FBI MEDIA RELEASE

FBI Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Paul D. Delacourt announced today the arrest of a Waipahu man on terrorism charges. Ikaika Kang, age 34, an active duty soldier assigned to Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, was arrested by an FBI SWAT team on July 8, 2017, for providing material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

SAC Delacourt, in announcing the arrest, advised, “Terrorism is the FBI’s number-one priority. In fighting this threat, the Honolulu Division of the FBI works with its law enforcement partners and the Joint Terrorism Task Force. In this case, the FBI worked closely with the U.S. Army to protect the citizens of Hawaii.” SAC Delacourt further advised, “Kang has been under investigation by the U.S. Army and the FBI for over a year. FBI assets and army investigative resources were continuously deployed to ensure the public’s safety during the course of this investigation and Kang’s eventual arrest.”

Currently, the FBI believes that Kang was a lone actor and that he has not associated with others who present a threat to Hawaii.

A criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii alleges that Kang swore allegiance to ISIS, attempted to provide military documents to ISIS, and attempted to provide training to the terrorist organization. A criminal complaint is only a charge and not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven otherwise in federal court. Kang is currently in federal custody and anticipated to make an Initial appearance in federal court later today.

Hirono Statement on Hawaii Soldier Arrested on Suspicion of Ties to ISIL WASHINGTON, D.C.– Senator Mazie K. Hirono released the following statement on the arrest of a Hawaii soldier with alleged ties to ISIL: “During my meeting earlier today with the nominee to serve as our next FBI director, I reiterated my ongoing concern about homegrown extremism and lone wolf style attacks. “Although we are only beginning to learn more about these allegations, including whether this soldier was acting alone, we must remain vigilant to ensure our law enforcement agencies have the appropriate resources to keep our country safe. I commend the FBI for its efforts.”

