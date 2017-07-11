MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai’i is seeking applicants to fill vacancies in various Boards and Commissions, notably the Salary Commission, Arborist Commission, the Board of Appeals (Planning), Committee on People With Disabilities, Kailua Village Design Commission (Planning), Kona Community Development Plan Action Committee, No. Kohala Community Development Plan Action Committee, Fire Board of Appeals, and Veterans Advisory Committee.

Members of Boards and Commissions serve for staggered terms ranging from four to five years, on a voluntary basis. Travel expenses to and from meetings are reimbursed.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, residents of the State of Hawai’i, and may not hold any other public office.

The Mayor’s Office will fill the vacancies on Boards and Commissions from a list of applicants. The complete list of Boards & Commissions and Application forms are available online at www.hawaiicounty.gov/office-of… .

For further information, please contact Rose Bautista, Executive Assistant to the Mayor, at 961-8211 or at rose.bautista@hawaiicounty.gov

