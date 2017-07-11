 

   

Hale Nani furlough inmate fails to return to center

Spencer Feary

Hale Nani work furlough inmate Spencer Feary left for work yesterday (Monday) morning and was schedule to return at 8:30 p.m. to the reintegration center. Hawaii County Police were notified.

Feary is 30-years old. He is 5’11” tall and weighs 180 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was serving time for Robbery 2. His next parole hearing was scheduled for October of this year. He faces an additional escape charge when found.

If you see him, please call 911.

Feary is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program. Community custody is the lowest classification status.

Hale Nani, HCCC’s reintegration program, is a dorm-style building located in Panaewa. Hale Nani offers offenders reintegration services and a work release program for sentenced inmates who will be released on the island of Hawaii.


