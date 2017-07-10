By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

A sewage spill has forced the closure of recreational activity in Hilo Bay at the shoreline near the Wailuku River and Kaipalaoa Landing Monday (July 10). A broken sewer line leaked wastewater into a storm drain at the corner of Waianuenue Avenue and Kinoole Street.

The spill is reported to be small with about a gallon of wastewater per hour. Warning signs have been posted to prevent recreational activities at the spill area of Hilo Bay as the department of health and county wastewater division do water testing.

