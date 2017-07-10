 

   

Police seek suspect caught on camera for theft investigation

MEDIA RELEASE

surveillance image

surveillance image

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking the public for help in identifying the person whose image was captured on surveillance camera in connection with a theft investigation.

On (March 29), an adult male was observed accompanying another male who pawned stolen items at a pawn shop.

Police ask anyone who knows the identity of the male party in the photo to call the Police Department’s non emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Sergeant Jenny K. Lee at (808) 939-2520.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.


