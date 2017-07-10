MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking the public for help in identifying the person whose image was captured on surveillance camera in connection with a theft investigation.

On (March 29), an adult male was observed accompanying another male who pawned stolen items at a pawn shop.

Police ask anyone who knows the identity of the male party in the photo to call the Police Department’s non emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Sergeant Jenny K. Lee at (808) 939-2520.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

