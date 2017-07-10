 

   

Police seek info regarding damage to statue at Pacific Tsunami Museum in Hilo

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying suspect(s) in a criminal property damage case. A statue fronting the Pacific Tsunami Museum located at the corner of Kamehameha Ave and Kalākaua St was damaged between (June 24-26). The heads of a mermaid and a turtle were broken off the stone statue.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this case to call the Police Department’s non emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Officer Gregg Silva of the South Hilo Community Police Unit at (808) 961-8121.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.


