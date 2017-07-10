 

   

Categorized | News

Body found in Kilauea Caldera Sunday (July 9)

Posted on July 10, 2017. Tags: ,

Kilauea Caldera at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Webcam photo taken Sunday, July 9, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO

Kilauea Caldera at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Webcam photo taken Sunday, July 9, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii National Park, HI – The body of a 38-year-old man was recovered by park rangers early Sunday morning near the bottom of Kīlauea caldera.

On Saturday, July 8, two visitors discovered a backpack on Crater Rim Trail at approximately 7 p.m. Park dispatch was notified, and rangers searched the caldera rim and floor on foot, but were unable to locate the owner. The search was suspended due to unsafe conditions at night, and resumed at first light yesterday morning, Sunday, July 9.

Rangers aboard a helicopter found the victim about 250 feet below the caldera rim, in an area that is not currently erupting, around 5:35 a.m.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. An investigation is underway.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6176.393  chart+23.314
S&P 5002427.43  chart+2.25
AAPL145.06  chart+0.88
FB153.50  chart+2.06
GOOG928.80  chart+10.21
INTC33.65  chart-0.23
MSFT69.98  chart+0.52
ORCL49.62  chart+0.27
QCOM55.64  chart+0.29
ALEX40.64  chart-0.67
BOH82.65  chart-0.75
BRN1.75  chart-0.02
BYD25.18  chart+0.38
CAGU0.415  chart+0.002
CPF31.79  chart-0.44
CYAN3.25  chart-0.05
HA47.75  chart-0.55
HCOM28.87  chart+4.43
HE32.05  chart-0.26
MLP24.70  chart+1.70
MRPI0.0018  chart+0.0000
NNUTU2.28  chart-0.02
PLFF0.02  chart+0.00
TBNK30.92  chart-0.12
TSO96.12  chart-0.14
Jul 10, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: