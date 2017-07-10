MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii National Park, HI – The body of a 38-year-old man was recovered by park rangers early Sunday morning near the bottom of Kīlauea caldera.

On Saturday, July 8, two visitors discovered a backpack on Crater Rim Trail at approximately 7 p.m. Park dispatch was notified, and rangers searched the caldera rim and floor on foot, but were unable to locate the owner. The search was suspended due to unsafe conditions at night, and resumed at first light yesterday morning, Sunday, July 9.

Rangers aboard a helicopter found the victim about 250 feet below the caldera rim, in an area that is not currently erupting, around 5:35 a.m.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. An investigation is underway.

