By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Firefighters spend two days (July 7-8) fighting a brush fire in the Hawaiian Homes Puukapu Farm Lots and Parker ranch area off Uakikuni Alanui in Waimea.

The brush fire was reported to be contained by 6 p.m. Saturday (July 8) with minimal burning. The fire department Chopper Two flew aerial surveys to assess the burn area and to conduct water drops on hotspots on Friday and Saturday. Two D-9 bulldozers completed cutting fire breaks around the north-northeast boundary of the fire area Saturday. Firefighters spent the night at the brush fire area monitoring the scene.

An estimated 3.4 square miles of land was burned. The area is used for cattle and livestock grazing. There have been no injuries reported due to the blaze.

