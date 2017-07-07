MEDIA RELEASE

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii) today announced $22,357,301 million in funding for affordable housing and community development programs through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The funding is comprised of allocations from the following programs: Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME), Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS, Emergency Solutions Grants, and Housing Trust Fund.

“Federal funding is essential to sustain Hawaii’s momentum in addressing homelessness and increasing affordable housing. Yet, the President’s budget eliminates key housing programs including CDBG and HOME,” said Senator Hirono. “It is critical that Hawaii continues to receive its fair share of federal resources to support safe, secure, and affordable housing.”

The total funding amounts from the five HUD programs will be allocated as follows:

Hawaii County: $2,524,362

Kauai County: $709,098

Maui County: $1,803,099

City and County of Honolulu: $10,629,504

Funding to be administered to the counties by the HUD Honolulu Field Office: $6,691,238.

For more information on HUD’s affordable housing programs, click here. For detailed information on today’s funding announcement, click here.

