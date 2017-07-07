

Brushfire in Waimea. Video courtesy Karol Wack.

Hawaii County Civil Defense 3:30 p.m. audio update

Hawaii Fire Department reports a runaway brushfire located in Waimea in the area of the Puukapu Farm Lots.

Due to this fire , the following advisories are issued:

Persons are requested to stay out of the Puukapu Farm Lots and away from the active fire area

Hawaii Police Department reports a road closure of Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190), from the Old Saddle Road intersection to the Waimea Airport Road intersection. Be on the look out for emergency vehicles. The Hawai’i Police Department requests that motorist use alternate routes such Queen Kaahumanu Highway, Waikoloa Village Road, and Kawaihae Road. The Hawai’i Police Department also advises all motorist to use extreme caution while driving in these areas as visibility may be hampered due to the smoke.

Other closures may occur without notice.

This message will be updated and you will be informed of any conditions that may affect your safety.

Thank you and have a safe day; this is your Hawaii County Civil Defense.

