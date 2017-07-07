MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating witnesses to the start of a brush fire (July 7) in Kamuela.

The fire started at approximately 11:58 a.m. in a dry grassy area of a residential property in the 64-700 block of Paeli Alanui Street. The fire spread quickly through the dry brush causing damage to an uninhabited structure and a vehicle and continues to burn. There have been no reported injuries and the extent of the damages incurred by this fire have yet to be determined as Hawaiʻi Fire Department personnel continue their efforts to contain the fire.

This investigation is being continued by the Area II Criminal Investigation Section and police ask that anyone with any information about this incident to contact Detective Dominic Uyetake at 326-4646, extension 228, or via email at Dominic.Uyetake@hawaiicounty.g… or call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Callers who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

