Police are searching for a girl reported missing, last seen in Puna

MEDIA RELEASE

Kailee-Ann Santiago

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing.

Kailee-Ann Santiago was last seen in Puna on (May 27).

She is described as Puerto Rican, 5-feet, 145 pounds with brown eyes and brown shoulder length hair.

Santiago is also wanted for a Burglary investigation and has an outstanding Warrant of Arrest.

Police ask anyone with information on this individual to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.


