MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking the public for help with identifying the parties who entered a red Jeep Wrangler license plate #ZFH-751 while it was parked at the Pololu Valley parking lot on (June 26) possibly between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The unknown parties entered the vehicle by unzipping the rear portion of the jeep, crawling through the opening, unlocking the doors and removing three large suitcases and three smaller carry-on bags.

Police ask anyone who has any knowledge of the incident to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Officer Julie Edmondson at (808) 889-6540.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to any caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



