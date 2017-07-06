MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating the following individuals on outstanding warrants:

Logan Arruda-Lorenzo, Christopher Igawa-Silva (aka “Tiny”), Christopher Marchand, and Todd Bertilacci.

Anyone having information on the whereabouts of any of these individuals is asked to call police at the non-emergency number (808) 935-3311. Individuals may also contact Officer Paul Mangus at 808-961-8121 or paul.mangus@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

