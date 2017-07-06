MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 25-year-old Puna man who is wanted in connection with a shooting incident (July 3) in the Waa Waa area of Puna.

At about 6 p.m., a 32-year-old Pāhoa man, was driving on Government Beach Road near Pakaka Road when he encountered a Toyota pickup truck which he recognized as previously reported stolen by a relative.

The suspect driving the stolen truck apparently saw the victim and reportedly fired a gunshot out the window before fleeing in the truck toward Hawaiian Beaches. No injuries were reported.

Police are looking for Arnold “BJ” Fernandez in connection with this investigation. He is described as Hispanic, 5-feet-11-inches, 200 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. He may be operating the stolen white 2003 Toyota pickup truck with license plate HCZ 933.

The public is advised not to approach Fernandez who may be in possession of a firearm and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Fernandez is asked to call police at the non-emergency number (808) 935-3311. Individuals may also contact Detective Tuckloy Aurello of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2385 or Tuckloy.Aurello@hawaiicounty.g….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

