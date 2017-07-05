MEDIA RELEASE

Ka‘ū Police responded to a report of an accident located at Waikapuna and Kamilo North of Kaalualu on (July 4). Police investigating the incident learned that Shane Romena, 48-years-old of Ocean View was fishing in the area with his 10-year-old grandson, also of Ocean View. While trying to fill a cooler with ocean water for the live bait the grandfather fell into the water.

The grandson lost sight of the grandfather about 100 feet out. He immediately called 911 and Fire Rescue Engine 11 with the County Helicopter, Chopper 1 and Chopper 2 responded to the scene to help search for the grandfather.

At about 7:30 p.m., HFD called off the search but resumed looking for the grandfather (July 5). HFD will be using the area near the Hana Hou Restaurant as a staging area as they continue the search.

There is no suspected foul play at this time. A public accident investigation has been initiated.

