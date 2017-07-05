MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Highways Division will be paving approximately 400 feet of the roadway shoulder on the southbound lane of Māmalahoa Hwy. beginning at the Canada-France-Hawai‘i Telescope Corporation and extending south towards Kaomoloa Rd. on Thursday, July 6, 2017 from 8 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather and construction conditions permitting.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and drive with caution as heavy vehicles and machinery will be in the work zone.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please contact Barett Otani, Information and Education Specialist, at 961-8787.

