MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of June 26, 2017, through July 2, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 21 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 581 DUI arrests compared with 549 during the same period last year, an increase of 5.8 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 7 North Hilo 0 2 South Hilo 0 141 Puna 5 136 Kaʻū 0 6 Kona 15 259 South Kohala 1 30 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 21 581

There have been 692 major accidents so far this year compared with 741 during the same period last year, a decrease of 6.6 percent.

To date, there were 18 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 20 fatalities, compared with 11 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 12 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 63.6 percent for fatal crashes, and 66.7 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island-wide.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



