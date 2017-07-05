 

   

Police DUI stats for the week of June 26-July 2, 2017

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of June 26, 2017, through July 2, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 21 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 581 DUI arrests compared with 549 during the same period last year, an increase of 5.8 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
District	Weekly Total	 	Year to Date
 	 	 	 
Hāmākua 	0	 	7
North Hilo	0	 	2
South Hilo	0	 	141
Puna    	5	 	136
Kaʻū    	0	 	6
Kona    	15	 	259
South Kohala	1	 	30
North Kohala	0	 	0
 	 	 	 
Island Total	21	 	581

There have been 692 major accidents so far this year compared with 741 during the same period last year, a decrease of 6.6 percent.

To date, there were 18 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 20 fatalities, compared with 11 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 12 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 63.6 percent for fatal crashes, and 66.7 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island-wide.


