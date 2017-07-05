MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i Electric Light Company announces the early completion of the final phase of transmission line upgrades along Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in West Hawai‘i. Work was completed almost two months ahead of schedule due to favorable weather conditions and the combined efforts of the line crews.

Work began in 2014 and was completed in four phases by crews based in Waimea, Kona and Hilo. To improve system reliability and allow the integration of more renewable energy to the grid, crews removed and replaced aging infrastructure and upgraded equipment from the Waikoloa Junction (11-mile marker) to Ahikawa Street (33-mile marker) in Kona.

Hawai‘i Electric Light thanks the community for their patience and understanding during the project. For questions or concerns, please call 969-6666.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



