MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU — AARP is now accepting applications for Community Challenge grants to fund projects that spark change in local communities. The grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative that aims to make our communities great places to live for everyone.

“We know that great communities require time and effort to sustain. But ‘quick actions’ can be a critical spark for longer-term success. That’s why the AARP Community Challenge will fund projects to help build momentum. If your community group has a project that can be completed by Nov. 1, we encourage you to apply,” said AARP Hawaii State Director Barbara Kim Stanton.

The program is open to 501(C) (3) and 501(C) (4) non-profits and government entities.

Projects might range from a small, short-term activity that costs hundreds to a more sizable project requiring thousands of dollars. Projects need to deliver on the following drivers for change, including:

Improving a community’s built environment to benefit all ages and ability levels (and connect to the social environment). For example:

Transforming vacant or underutilized public spaces

Creating intergenerational playgrounds

Installing traffic calming measures, like circles, street trees, crosswalk enhancements, etc.

Pop-up projects to highlight positive changes that communities can make to roadways (temporary or permanent bike lanes, roundabouts, etc.) and expand transportation options

Driving community engagement and interaction across diverse community residents (e.g., culture/art, local communication, public space/place-making, sports, education, well-being / healthy living, etc.) For example:

Hosting activities to encourage healthy eating and exercise

Holding Open Streets programs and festivals to encourage people to walk and bike through the community

Leveraging Pop Up/tactical urbanism demonstrations to create parklets, etc.

AARP Hawaii is working in collaboration with communities across the state, bringing people together and providing resources and expertise to help make Hawaii’s counties, towns and cities great places to live for residents of all ages.

AARP Hawaii has promoted pedestrian safety efforts such as count-down timers on crosswalk signals and bulb-outs to make streets safer to cross. We’re also involved in making Honolulu an Age-Friendly City to enhance the quality of live for kupuna and people of all ages that include efforts to create open spaces for gathering, healthy eating through farmer’s markets and identifying best employers for seniors.

Groups with projects that are ready-to-go, except for the funding, are encouraged to apply for the grants.

The application deadline is July 15, 2017 and all projects must be completed by November 1, 2017. All applications must be submitted through AARP.org/CommunityChallenge

