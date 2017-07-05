 

   

Firefighters put out two fires in Puna Wednesday (July 5)

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Firefighters responded to a 1 p.m. alarm Wednesday (July 5) to 16-2042 37th Avenue in Puna for a structure and brushfire.

Crews arrived to find two separate fires burning on the property. One fire was a pile of wood spreading to the nearby brush in about a 20-by-40 foot area. The second fire was a pile of paper products burning in a quonset type metal structure.

Firefighters had the fires under control by 1:21 p.m. and it was declared out at 1:30 p.m. There were no injuries and nobody at the site of the fires.

The estimated area burned was 600 square feet with a monetary loss of about $200. The cause of the fire is under investigation.


