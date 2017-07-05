MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Civil Defense Message. This is a Water Restriction update for North Kona customers for Wednesday (July 5) at 4 p.m..

The Department of Water Supply (DWS) reports that Keahuolu Deepwell, which was out of service since last Thursday causing an emergency restriction limiting water usage to health and safety needs only, has now been repaired and is operational.

Due to your help, water service was maintained to all users during this emergency.

Because four (4) wells are still being repaired, you are reminded that the mandatory water restriction is still in effect for the North Kona area. This means everyone must continue to reduce their normal usage by 25 percent.

DWS will continue to monitor water use.

For more information including schedule of well repairs and ways to reduce water usage, please visit our website at www.hawaiidws.org or call the Department of Water Supply. During normal business hours – 961-8060. After-hours and emergencies – 961-8790.

This message will continue to be updated and you will be informed of any conditions that may affect your safety.

Thank you; have a safe day; this is your Hawaii County Civil Defense.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



