MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai‘i has won a national award for financial reporting, according to the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA). It is the 29th year in a row that Hawai’i County has clinched the coveted award.

The County’s comprehensive annual financial report, commonly known as the CAFR, earned a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, the highest form of recognition in government accounting and financial reporting.

“The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive spirit of full disclosure to clearly communicate its financial story…” said a GFOA press release.

“(The County’s) attainment (of the award) represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management,” it said.

The County of Hawai‘i first won this award in 1988, and has won it every year since.

An Award of Financial Reporting Achievement will also be presented to the individual in the Finance Department who was primarily responsible for winning the award for the County. That honor goes to the County’s Controller, Kay Oshiro.

The Chicago-based GFOA is a major professional association serving the needs of nearly 19,000 appointed and elected local, state, and provincial-level government officials and other financial practitioners.

For further information, please contact Kay Oshiro, Controller at 961-8241.

