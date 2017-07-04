HONOLULU — The Coast Guard is searching for a man in the water in the vicinity of Ka’alu’alu Bay on Hawaii Island, Monday.

Missing is Shane Roena, 48-years-old.

Roena was reportedly last seen wearing green and red shorts and was not wearing a shirt. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and approximately 180 lbs.

Anyone with information about the location of Roena is asked to call Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center at 808-842-2600.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point is currently searching the area and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Galveston Island, homeported in Honolulu, is en route to assist in the search.

Watchstanders at the Sector Honolulu command center received a relayed 911 emergency call from dispatchers shortly after 6 p.m., stating Roena’s 10-year-old son had witnessed him fall into the water while trying to clean a cooler and he lost sight of him shortly after. The two were reportedly out fishing.

Two helicopter crews from the Hawai’i Fire Department conducted initial searches of the area but did not locate Roena. His son was airlifted from the rocky shoreline by HFD and brought to a designated landing zone where he was picked up by his grandmother.

Weather conditions on scene are reported as 40 mph winds, seas to 8 feet with a 3-foot swell.

More information will be released once it becomes available.

