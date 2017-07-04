 

   

North Hawaii Community Hospital offers tips for a safe Fourth of July

Fourth of July celebrations are just around the corner. For lots of us, that means fireworks, barbecues, and maybe a trip to the beach. Whatever you have planned, the staff at North Hawai’i Community Hospital wants you to be safe and offers the following tips to keep a trip to the emergency room off the holiday list.

FIREWORKS SAFETY

  • Follow directions on all fireworks and don’t use them for anything other than what they’re intended for
  • Never give fireworks to small children
  • Never throw or point fireworks toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials
  • Don’t alter or combine fireworks
  • Never use homemade fireworks
  • Have water available when lighting fireworks
  • Keep spectators a safe distance away
  • Make sure that whoever is lighting fireworks is sober and wearing safety glasses
  • Never try to relight a firework that appear to be a “dud”
  • Dispose of all firework materials by soaking in water before putting in the trash
  • Keep fireworks and sparklers away from clothing and other flammable materials
  • The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public professional fireworks show

PET PRECAUTIONS

  • Don’t take your pets to fireworks displays
  • Don’t leave your pets unattended outside during fireworks
  • Consider leaving the TV or radio on so your pets won’t hear the fireworks

GRILLING AND FOOD SAFETY

  • Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use
  • Keep the grill out in the open, away from anything that could catch fire, and never grill in an enclosed area
  • Make sure everyone, including the pets, stays away from the grill
  • Never add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited
  • Beware of outdoor food spoilage – keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold

BEACH SAFETY

  • Be alert to water conditions, such as water depth and ocean currents, and check with lifeguards
  • Swim sober and always swim with a buddy
  • Protect the neck – don’t dive headfirst
  • Keep constant attention on children while at the beach

SUN PROTECTION

  • Wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a protection factor of at least 15 and reapply often
  • Drink plenty of water and avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine that will dehydrate you
  • Protect your eyes by wearing sunglasses that absorb 100 percent UV sunlight
  • Protect your feet from burning sand and broken glass

