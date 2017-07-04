MEDIA RELEASE
Fourth of July celebrations are just around the corner. For lots of us, that means fireworks, barbecues, and maybe a trip to the beach. Whatever you have planned, the staff at North Hawai’i Community Hospital wants you to be safe and offers the following tips to keep a trip to the emergency room off the holiday list.
FIREWORKS SAFETY
- Follow directions on all fireworks and don’t use them for anything other than what they’re intended for
- Never give fireworks to small children
- Never throw or point fireworks toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials
- Don’t alter or combine fireworks
- Never use homemade fireworks
- Have water available when lighting fireworks
- Keep spectators a safe distance away
- Make sure that whoever is lighting fireworks is sober and wearing safety glasses
- Never try to relight a firework that appear to be a “dud”
- Dispose of all firework materials by soaking in water before putting in the trash
- Keep fireworks and sparklers away from clothing and other flammable materials
- The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public professional fireworks show
PET PRECAUTIONS
- Don’t take your pets to fireworks displays
- Don’t leave your pets unattended outside during fireworks
- Consider leaving the TV or radio on so your pets won’t hear the fireworks
GRILLING AND FOOD SAFETY
- Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use
- Keep the grill out in the open, away from anything that could catch fire, and never grill in an enclosed area
- Make sure everyone, including the pets, stays away from the grill
- Never add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited
- Beware of outdoor food spoilage – keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold
BEACH SAFETY
- Be alert to water conditions, such as water depth and ocean currents, and check with lifeguards
- Swim sober and always swim with a buddy
- Protect the neck – don’t dive headfirst
- Keep constant attention on children while at the beach
SUN PROTECTION
- Wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a protection factor of at least 15 and reapply often
- Drink plenty of water and avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine that will dehydrate you
- Protect your eyes by wearing sunglasses that absorb 100 percent UV sunlight
- Protect your feet from burning sand and broken glass
