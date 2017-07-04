By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue responded to a 8:10 p.m. alarm Monday (July 3) to 14-3389 Lehua Road in Puna for a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find a home engulfed in flames with fire spreading through brush and foliage in the surrounding area of the property.

The fire destroyed the 20-by-40 foot single story home and 25-by-20 foot attached carport. The wooden residence, with corrugated metal roof, was a total loss valued at about $195,000.

Motorists in the area were detoured to Pikake Road during firefighting operations.

Two residents of the home were helped by the Red Cross to see to their immediate needs of food, clothing and shelter. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

