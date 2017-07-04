By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Firefighters responded to a 5:27 p.m. alarm Sunday (July 3) to 19-4741 Amaumau Road in Volcano for a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find a large wood home with a metal roof, which was L shaped and about 2,800 square feet in size, engulfed in flames. Firefighters had the fire under control by 6:30 p.m. and left a crew overnight to watch over the fire scene as it burned itself out.

The home was a total loss along with a BMW car in an attached 20-by-20 foot garage which suffered heat and smoke damage.

