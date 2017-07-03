MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating a shooting incident reported (July 1) occurring in Glenwood near the transfer station.

Responding to the 1 p.m. report of a single gunshot fired, officers identified a 21-year-old female victim with an apparent bullet wound to the neck. The shot is suspected to have come from a white colored sedan which fled in an unknown direction. Officers learned that the victim and unknown suspect may have been involved in an encounter just prior to the shooting. The victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center by HFD personnel and is currently listed in stable condition.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Jesse Kerr of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2377 or jesse.kerr@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential

