Hawaiʻi Island police arrested an Ocean View man and woman for an array of offenses following an investigation into a burglary.

Officers working in the Kaʻū District arrested 21-year-old Nalu Elaisa and 31-year-old Klevette Kawaileihua Kainoa following a burglary on Paradise Parkway. Police responded to the call and discovered that a male was stealing items. A neighbor confronted the male and the suspect tried to run him over after saying he was calling the police.

The neighbor was able to provide information that lead to the identification of Nalu Elaisa as the responsible suspect. Police apprehended him and discovered that the vehicle he was using at the time of the burglary was stolen.

Police executed search warrants on the stolen vehicle at a residence on Coconut Drive. Police found drugs and drug related paraphernalia in the vehicle, and stolen items from the burglary.

During the execution of the search warrant police arrested Klevette Kawaileihua Kainoa for burglary, theft and a drug offense. Police are continuing the investigation with her.

Police have charged Elaisa with Burglary, Reckless Endangering, Terror Threat, Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle, Promotion of a Dangerous Drug, Promotion of a Detrimental Drug, and Drug Paraphernalia. He is being held in lieu of $23,500.00 bail.

Police Captain Kenneth Quiocho would like to thank the public for their assistance and patience while police worked on this investigation. “Had it not been for the neighbors looking out for each other in Ocean View this might have been another unsolved crime, neighborhood watch works, and just telling your neighbor when you are leaving town to keep a watch on your residence is a good practice to deter crime and opportunities for criminals to commit crimes.”

Captain Quiocho also wanted to commend the hard work of the Kaʻū officers and members of the Area 2 Criminal Investigation Division. “It really was a great team effort involving the police and the community working in partnership to solve crimes. I am very impressed with the cooperative work by our people on this case.”

The public is encouraged to get involved in Neighborhood Watch programs in their area and to continue to be vigilant and to call police at 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe., Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID Service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

