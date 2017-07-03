MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police charged a 64-year-old Hilo man with numerous sex crimes in connection with a sexual assault reported in Puna.

Shortly before 7 a.m., (June 30), officers responded to Melekule street in Puna after receiving a report of suspicious activity within a large van on the roadway. Responding officers found 64-year-old Louis Sardis along with a female adult, both of which witnesses related were within the van earlier, prompting them to notify police.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the female was being sexually assaulted when witnesses came upon the vehicle. Sardis was arrested for first degree sexual assault at the scene. The suspect was known to the victim.

(July 1), at about 2 p.m., detectives with the Juvenile Aid Section charged Sardis with three counts of first degree sexual assault and two counts of third degree sexual assault. Sardis is being held at the Hilo cellblock in lieu of $64,000 bail pending his initial appearance in South Hilo District Court on (July 3).

