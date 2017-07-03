MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Department of Water Supply Water Restriction update for Sunday, July 2, at 2

p.m.

The Department’s Keahuolū Deepwell is out of service and currently being repaired.

ALL residents and customers in North Kona must continue to restrict water use to health and safety needs (drinking, cooking, and hygiene purposes) only. Cease all irrigation activities.

Work to install the replacement pump and motor continues. Crews are working double shifts to complete repairs as soon as possible. Based on available information from the field, repairs are anticipated to be completed by Sunday, July 9.

DWS appreciates everyone’s assistance and continued cooperation. Due to your help, water service has been maintained to all users.

DWS will continue to monitor for unnecessary water use.

We also recommend that residents store a sufficient amount of water for basic household needs, such as drinking, cooking, and hygiene purposes, in the event of service disruptions.

For your use, a water tanker is located on Hina Lani Street between Anini Street and Manu Mele Street and a water spigot on a fire hydrant along Ane Keohokalole Highway, between Kealakehe Parkway and Kealakehe High School.

Please visit our website at www.hawaiidws.org for more information. To report wasteful water use, call the Department of Water Supply. During normal business hours – 961-8060. After- hours and emergencies – 961-8790.

The next update is scheduled for Monday, July 3, at 4 p.m.

Mahalo.

