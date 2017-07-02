 

   

Categorized | News

Crash on Daniel K. Inouye Highway shuts down highway and leaves two in serious condition

Posted on July 2, 2017. Tags: , ,

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews from Hawaii County and Pohakuloa Training Area responded to a 4:46 p.m. alarm to Daniel K. Inouye Highway near the Mauna Kea Access Road intersection for a crash.

Crews arrived to find a two vehicle crash involving an SUV and full sized pickup truck. The SUV had been travelling north crossing Daniel K. Inouye Highway as it was broadsided by the pickup truck headed east on the highway.

The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured and refused treatment at the crash scene. The driver and passenger of the SUV were transported in serious condition by a medic unit and the fire department’s Chopper Two.

The roadway was closed while the scene was under a crash investigation.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6110.0601  chart-30.3599
S&P 5002429.01  chart+5.60
AAPL143.50  chart-0.52
FB148.43  chart-2.55
GOOG898.70  chart-10.03
INTC33.46  chart-0.28
MSFT68.17  chart-0.76
ORCL49.36  chart-0.78
QCOM54.95  chart-0.27
ALEX41.91  chart+0.53
BOH84.87  chart+1.90
BRN1.7955  chart-0.0145
BYD24.54  chart-0.27
CAGU0.415  chart+0.000
CPF32.38  chart+0.91
CYAN3.35  chart-0.20
HA47.20  chart+0.25
HCOM25.13  chart+0.14
HE32.43  chart+0.05
MLP21.25  chart+0.95
MRPI0.0015  chart+0.0000
NNUTU2.00  chart+0.00
PLFF0.02  chart+0.00
TBNK31.10  chart-0.09
TSO95.03  chart+1.43
Jul 3, 2017 / 2:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: