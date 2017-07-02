By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews from Hawaii County and Pohakuloa Training Area responded to a 4:46 p.m. alarm to Daniel K. Inouye Highway near the Mauna Kea Access Road intersection for a crash.

Crews arrived to find a two vehicle crash involving an SUV and full sized pickup truck. The SUV had been travelling north crossing Daniel K. Inouye Highway as it was broadsided by the pickup truck headed east on the highway.

The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured and refused treatment at the crash scene. The driver and passenger of the SUV were transported in serious condition by a medic unit and the fire department’s Chopper Two.

The roadway was closed while the scene was under a crash investigation.

