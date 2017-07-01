MEDIA RELEASE

Tickets are now on sale for two events during Hawai‘i Island United Way’s biggest weekend of fundraising for the year. Proceeds from these events support 48 human service programs delivered by Hawai‘i Island United Way’s 38 partner agencies islandwide. These services touch three quarters of our island’s residents.

On Friday, July 7, join Hawai‘i Island United Way for an evening with Hawai‘i Island’s Grammy award winner Kalani Pe‘a. Kalani’s debut album “E Walea” quickly topped the charts on iTunes, and was recognized with the Grammy for Best Regional Roots Music Album and the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award for Contemporary Album of the Year. Enjoy a gourmet dinner and cocktails at the Mauna Lani Bay Hotel while Kalani serenades the crowd with his contemporary Hawaiian soul stylings. Tickets are $175.

On Saturday, July 8, join our island’s finest chefs at Evening In Paradise at Mauna Lani Bay Hotel’s Hale Hoaaloha Pavilion, a gourmet grazing evening with ‘ono food, live entertainment by Vaughn Valentino, and a silent auction with donations from an array of local businesses. Restaurants and purveyors which have confirmed participation include Big Island Abalone, Huggo’s On The Rocks, Lava Lava Beach Club, Mai Grille, Mehana Brewing, Paradise Beverages, Romano’s Macaroni Grill, Roy’s Waikoloa, Seaside, Southern Wine & Spirits, The Fish Hopper, The Noodle Club, Tommy Bahama, Two Ladies Kitchen, Volcano Winery, and more. Tickets for Evening In Paradise are $100, or $50 for keiki 5-11.

Registrations are also still being accepted for the Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament on July 7 and 8. For more information or to buy tickets, call Hawai‘i Island United Way at 935-6393 or visit HIUW.org/EIP for Evening In Paradise and HIUW.org/Kalani for Kalani Pe‘a.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



