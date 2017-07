MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaiʻi Police Department would like to inform all motorist of the July 4th festivity road closures.

Bayfront Highway (Route 19) from Waiānuenue Avenue to Pauahi Street will be closed (July 4), from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Motorists may use Kamehameha Avenue as an alternate route.

Lihiwai Street will be closed (July 4), from 2:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Thank you for your patience and understanding during this holiday celebration.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email