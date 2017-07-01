MEDIA RELEASE

The 4th of July Celebration and Fireworks in Hilo, entitled the “Hilo Bay Blast” is a wonderful event that has become a tradition for many families.

The County of Hawaii in partnership with Destination Hilo, Hawaii Explosives, the Hilo Jaycees, Downtown Improvement Association, and the State of Hawaii are proud to present Hilo Bay Blast 2017. This year’s Fourth of July Celebration will feature various activities throughout the day culminating with the traditional Fireworks Exhibition at 8 p.m. in Hilo Bay.

On July 4th beginning at 7 a.m. the “Salute to Our Veterans”, Hilo Bay 5K Run/Walk at Lili’uokalani Gardens starts the celebration! In recognition of all those in uniform, Past, Present and Future, the walk is sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Post 3830 and will award prizes for various categories. A $25.00 registration fee is required. Space is still available. For more additional information or to register visit www.ASaluteToOurVeterans.org. or contact Mike or Pat Sauer at (808)965-0565 or by email webmaster@ASaluteToOurVeterans….

Children’s activities will be available at the Mo’oheau Ball Field and will feature water slides, bouncers and the “Wicked Bowls” wagon.

The cultural “BBQ Burger Cook-off”, coordinated by the All-Hawaii Veteran’s Group will once again be located at the commuter Parking lot on the Makai side of Kamehameha Avenue. BBQ hamburgers along with other food items will be offered for sale. All specialties at the Cook-off will be flavored with a secret BBQ mixture—sure to please everyone’s palate. For more information on the “BBQ Burger Cook-off” contact Jeno Enocencio of the American Legion, Post 3, (Lone Soldier Honor Guard) at (808) 542-8666.

The commuter parking lot will be home to other food vendors offering a variety of “onolicious” grinds for everyone to enjoy.

Across the street at the Mauka Soccer field, the “Hot Rides Expo” will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will feature a display of hundreds of vintage, classic and futuristic cars. Car enthusiasts from all parts of the Island are shining up their “prides of joy” to participate in this year’s event, which is free of charge and open to the public. Individuals interested in participating in the Car Show can call Francis Rodillas at (808) 896-3467 or at francishrodillas@gmail.com

On stage at the Expo will be Backyard Boys, Times Five, Average Joe, Bobby Reno Band, and the Ol’ School Band. The show starts promptly at 10 a.m. and will continue to 4 p.m. Sound and technical assistance will be provided by Pepe Romero of CJ Promotions.

The Isles, located across the Lili’uokalani Gardens have been designated as the Kupuna Viewing station. The Elderly Activities Division will provide shuttle service from the Kamana Center beginning at 3 p.m. to 7: 30 p.m. Return shuttle will run from 8:30 – 9:30 p.m. for return trip to Kamana Center. Individuals 55 years and older should contact Elderly Recreation Services at 961- 8710 for more information.

In order to give the public additional viewing area for the fireworks, Lihiwai Street which runs through Lili’uokalani Gardens will be closed and blocked for the entire day on the Fourth of July. The road will re-open on July 5th.

Additional parking will be available at the Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium grounds on the paved, Pi’ilani Street side. Mass Transit will provide free shuttle service to and from the Bayfront area beginning at 10 a.m. and will run continuously to 9 p.m. Pick-up and drop-off will be at the covered front entrance to the Civic.

In an effort to make the Bayfront Shoreline accessible for prime fireworks viewing, the Bayfront Highway will be closed from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4. Gates at the Mo’oheau Bus Terminal, Mo’oheau Park Ball Field and adjacent Soccer Field will be opened to allow access to this area during the fireworks exhibition.

The Hawaii County Band is scheduled to perform their Fourth of July Concert in the Bandstand beginning at 7 p.m. According to Band Director, Paul Arceo, the concert will feature patriotic selections in celebration of Independence Day.

Don Pascual of Hawaii Explosives has promised a dynamic display for this year’s celebration. The show is set to begin at 8 p.m. and will be synchronized to patriotic music aired on KWXX. Station details can be obtained by calling KWXX at 935-5461.

County, State and Federal Public Safety agencies are working together to make the 4th of July event a safe and enjoyable event for everyone. As a reminder the following information is provided for your information:

Personal fireworks and smoking are prohibited at all beach parks.

The Wailoa Small Boat Harbor Basin, Vehicle parking area (the parking area at the mouth of Wailoa River) will be locked off to unauthorized vehicles. Only owners of the vessels currently moored in the location will be allowed to park their vehicles in the closed area.

The restroom in that closed area will be open for public use.

Access under the Wailoa Bridge via the catwalk will be closed.

No open fires are allowed in the small boat harbor and mooring areas.

No fireworks or alcohol are allowed in the small boat harbor and Wailoa State Park.

Operation of drones within 5 miles of the Hilo Airport is prohibited. All marine vessels including kayaks, all types of canoes and Stand-up Paddling Boards operating at night are required to have navigation lights and Personal floatation devices.

A 100 yard safety zone will be set around the Fireworks barge; unauthorized vessels are not allowed to moor, drift, traverse or enter this area. DOCARE officers will be assisting this event on sea and land.

For more information call the East Hawaii DOCARE District office at (808) 933-3460.

The County of Hawaii would like to invite the public to attend this alcohol, drug and litter free event coordinated in collaboration with private enterprise, community organizations and government.

On behalf of the County of Hawaii, we thank the many private and community agencies that work cooperatively to present this annual celebration.

For more information, call the Culture & Education Office at 961-8706.

