This is a Civil Defense Message. This is an Emergency Water Restriction Notice Update for Saturday, July 1 at 7:30 a.m.

The Department of Water Supply reported the Keahuolu Well located in North Kona District as out of service and is currently repairing the well. Due to the loss of the pump and to avoid the loss of water pressure and service, the Department of Water Supply has restricted in North Kona water use to health and safety needs of drinking, cooking, and sanitation ONLY. North Kona customers in the area of Keauhou to Keahole (Kona Airport) and Honalo to Makalei MUST cease all other water use including ALL irrigation and washing of vehicles and boats effective immediately.

Conserve water by flushing less often and taking shorter showers.

Civil Defense also recommends residents store a sufficient amount fo water (5 to 10 gallons) for basic household needs such as flushing toilets, hygiene, and consumption in the event of service disruption.

Until further notice, the Department of Water Supply is suspending temporary service accounts and irrigation accounts in North Kona.

Department of Water Supply is monitoring water usage and wasteful water use will be subject to further water restrictions and possible water shutoff.

In order to help meet general customer demand, the Department of Water Supply has established Public Potable Water Distribution Stations at the following locations;

Ane Keohokalole Highway between the West Hawaii Civic Center and Kealakehe High School.

Hina Lani between Anini St. and Manu Mele St.

For more information, please visit www.hawaiidws.org. To report restriction violations, please call 961-8060 or 961-8790.

Thank you for doing your part during this emergency. Have a safe day. This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense.

