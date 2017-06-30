MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s help for any information relative to damages to a Hobie sailboat that was moored off of Reeds Bay in Hilo. Several persons were seen climbing aboard and flipping over the sailboat on (Sunday, June 11), sometime between 4:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Officer Amy Omaya of the South Hilo Patrol at (808) 961-2203.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

