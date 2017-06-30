MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested a 23-year-old Pāhoa man in connection with a robbery that occurred Wednesday evening (June 28) in Pāhoa.

Responding to a 7:03 p.m. call, a 32-year-old Nānāwale man told police he was approached from behind by a male suspect while walking up Kahakai Boulevard near Honu Street in the Hawaiian Beaches Subdivision.

The suspect demanded money and threatened the victim with a metal baton. The suspect then fled in a van towards Pāhoa Town with the victim’s waist pack and an undisclosed amount of cash. The victim was not injured.

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening (June 29), Curtis Kealoha Brown III turned himself in at the Pāhoa Police Station and detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigations Section continued the investigation.

At 7:30 p.m. that evening Brown was released from custody pending further investigation.

The suspect’s van is described as a blue and black colored, older model mini-van that was being driven by an unidentified person wearing a hoodie and bandana. Police are still seeking information about this van and its driver.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any other information about it is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Scott Amaral of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2384 or Scott.Amaral@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



